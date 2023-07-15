69 students take ill after eating lunch in government school in Thandarai near Tiruvannamalai

July 15, 2023 09:34 pm | Updated 09:34 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Sixty-nine students, both boys and girls, at the Panchayat Union High School in Thandarai village near Tiruvannamalai have taken ill after consuming lunch on the campus on Saturday.

It was alleged that a lizard was found by some students in the portion of lunch that was served to the students of the high school. It was suspected to be the cause of sickness. However, the condition of students is said to be stable.

Doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai where the students were admitted said that except for two students — N. Gopinath,6, and S. Veronika,5 — the rest from primary and high school in the village do not have any symptoms of vomiting and giddiness. The two students have complaints of nausea and giddiness. However, all students have been kept under observation in the hospital.

The students were admitted to the hospital at around 3 p.m. “The health of all students including the two , who have complained of vomiting and giddiness, are stable. They are under observation,” A. Aravind, Dean of the hospital, told The Hindu.

School authorities said that as part of celebrating the birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj, a mixed rice was prepared at the Panchayat Union Primary School for all students including those studying in the high school. A total of 155 students including 60 students from primary school were present for the celebration.

A portion of the cooked lunch was taken to the high school and served for the students at around 1 p.m. After sometime, students started to report vomiting and giddiness to their teachers. Immediately, 108 ambulances from Tiruvannamalai town rushed to the village and shifted the students to the hospital.

“We have sought a report about the incident from the school authorities. Necessary action will be taken based on it,” said D. Ganeshmurthy, Chief Educational Officer (CEO) of Tiruvannamalai.

