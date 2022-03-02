69% reservation to be applied even in all India seats in Tamil Nadu National Law University

March 02, 2022 14:21 IST

State govt. issues order ‘after carefully considering the situation’

The Tamil Nadu government has issued orders for following its 69% reservation policy while filling the 50% all India seats for admissions into the Tamil Nadu National Law University (TNNLU) in Tiruchi district with effect from the academic year 2022-23.

As per the government’s decision, the 50% of the total seats under All India Quota would be filled with General (31%), Scheduled Tribes (1%), Scheduled Castes (18%) and Other Backward Classes (50%) for under-graduate, post-graduate and research programmes in the university, an official release said.

The 45% of the total seats in the State-run university earmarked for resident students of Tamil Nadu are already being filled by following the State’s reservation policy to provide 69% reservation for STs, SCs and OBCs. While 50% of seats in TNNLU are all India seats, 45% of seats are earmarked for resident students and the remaining 5% for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs).

In the all India seats, 15% were reserved for students from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) and 7.5% were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and the remaining 77.5% of seats were so far being filled through open competition. There had not been any reservation for BCs and MBCs among all India seats so far.

“After carefully considering the situation and a detailed review, the Tamil Nadu government has decided and accordindly issued orders to fill seats in the all India quota by reserving 69% of seats like it is being followed while filling 45% of seats earmarked for resident students of Tamil Nadu,” it said.

Initially established as the Tamil Nadu National Law School on 25 acres at Navalur Kuttapattu village at Srirangam in Tiruchi district through an Act in 2012, it was renamed as the Tamil Nadu National Law University in 2018.

The TNNLU offers five-year B.A., LL.B (Honours), B.Com., LL.B (Honours) under graduate degree courses and LL.M degree courses with a total intake of 138 students. Students are admitted to these courses through the Common Law Admission Test (CLAT).