69% reservation to be applied even in all India seats in Tamil Nadu National Law University
JUST IN
- 27 mins Efforts on to repatriate 13 Nilgiris students stranded in Ukraine
- 39 mins 144 seized vehicles to be auctioned in Villupuram
- 3 hrs Public exams for class 12 from May 5, results on June 23, says TN School Education Minister
- 4 hrs A Chola ornament rings in cheer at Maligaimedu
- 6 hrs Top Tamil Nadu news developments today
- Committee for Dravida Kalanchiam constituted
- Stalin stresses need to improve skills of students, youths
- Science council invites applications from research scholars
- Govt. doctor’s licence suspended in T.N. for carelessness
- Wait patiently with confidence for the safe return of students from Ukraine, requests Annamalai
- State logs 348 fresh COVID-19 cases
- Awareness programme on cyber security
- DMK cadre was made to remove shirt to find out if he had concealed weapons, claims Jayakumar
- Southern Railway operates first suburban train service on the newly commissioned third line from Tambaram to Chengalpattu