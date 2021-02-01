6,866 personsvaccinated

CHENNAI

01 February 2021 23:57 IST

A total of 6,866 persons received the COVID-19 vaccines in the State on Monday. This took the number of persons vaccinated till date to 1,12,409.

The vaccination drive has been covering healthcare providers and workers in the first phase. The Health department planned to start vaccination for frontline workers of other departments such as the police and revenue on February 1. However, an official said this would start in the first week of February.

Of the 6,866 persons vaccinated on Monday, 6,734 received Covishield and 132 Covaxin in six centres. So far, 1,09,734 persons received Covishield and 2,675 Covaxin, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

