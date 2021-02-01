Tamil Nadu

6,866 personsvaccinated

A total of 6,866 persons received the COVID-19 vaccines in the State on Monday. This took the number of persons vaccinated till date to 1,12,409.

The vaccination drive has been covering healthcare providers and workers in the first phase. The Health department planned to start vaccination for frontline workers of other departments such as the police and revenue on February 1. However, an official said this would start in the first week of February.

Of the 6,866 persons vaccinated on Monday, 6,734 received Covishield and 132 Covaxin in six centres. So far, 1,09,734 persons received Covishield and 2,675 Covaxin, according to the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 1, 2021 11:58:56 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/6866-persons-vaccinated/article33721700.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY