68 new COVID-19 cases take Vellore district tally to 17,635
Updated: 28 October 2020 00:17 IST
28 fresh cases reported in Tirupathur and 23 in Tiruvannamalai districts
The COVID-19 tally in Vellore district reached 17,635 with 68 new cases reported on Tuesday.
While 16,894 people have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stands at 438. The district’s death toll stands at 303.
In Ranipet district, 20 new cases were reported on Tuesday taking the tally to 14,738
In Tirupathur, the tally touched at 6,526 with 38 new cases on Tuesday.
In Tiruvannamalai district, 23 new cases were reported taking the tally to 17,449. Of these, 16,726 patients have been discharged and there are 463 active cases.
