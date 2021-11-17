68 babies born in 24 hours at Chennai hospital on November 11

‘Number increased due to referrals’

With the rise in the number of referrals, the Institute of Obstetrics and Gynaecology (IOG) and Government Hospital for Women and Children, Egmore, has been receiving more pregnant women for deliveries than before. On November 11, 68 babies — 39 boys and 29 girls — were born at the hospital, with a team of 10 doctors and 22 staff nurses on duty.

Previously, 65 babies were born in a span of 24 hours in October last year amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, according to S. Vijaya, director of IOG. “A total of 68 babies were born on November 11. Of this, 60% were normal deliveries and 40% through caesarean section. The reasons for caesarean section included previous surgeries,” she said. The team of doctors had six obstetricians and gynaecologists, two anaesthetists and two paediatricians.

On an average, the hospital conducts 40 to 50 deliveries a day. She recalled how 72 babies were born on a single day, a decade ago. On Tuesday, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian felicitated the doctors and nurses.