677 nominations filed in Thanjavur

Despite some frowning upon the day after new moon day, Saturday saw a huge number of persons filing their nominations for various offices in the local bodies in Thanjavur district that are scheduled to go to elections soon.

In Thanjavur, 677 nominations were filed during the day — 504 for village panchayat ward members, 93 for village panchayat president offices, 30 for town panchayat ward members, 28 for panchayat union ward members, 13 for municipal councillor positions, six for Thanjavur corporation councillor positions and three for District Panchayat ward member offices.

Ariyalur

A total of 78 nomination were filed in Ariyalur district on Saturday, taking the total number of aspirants to 4,734. Five persons filed papers for the post of panchayat union ward member, four for village panchayat president, 68 for the village panchayat ward member and one for town panchayat ward member.

No nomination was received for the post of district panchayat ward member and municipal councillor.

Perambalur

In Perambalur district, 99 nominations were received on Saturday, bringing the total number of nominations to 2,667.

A maximum number of nominations — 65 was received for the post of village panchayat ward member, 13 for town panchayat ward member, 10 for village panchayat president, seven for panchayat union ward member and one for district panchayat ward member.