Tamil Nadu

675 doctors appointed to beef up COVID-19 care

The State Government has issued orders for appointing 675 doctors to strengthen the front line workforce in government hospitals.

Besides, 500 Health Inspectors, dozens of nurses and other paramedics are being appointed on an urgent basis, Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said on Thursday.

Acknowledging that some doctors in leading GHs in Chennai were affected by COVID-19 as they were coming in contact with patients who were not following the safety protocol, Mr. Vijayabaskar said that he had met them. “Their condition is perfectly fine and they will be discharged soon,” he said.

Ten screening centres were established in Chennai to carry out COVID-19 tests for vulnerable people. The protocol for handling patients testing positive had also been made clear.

He said that many passengers who arrived in Chennai by flights or trains were testing positive in the exit tests done after seven days of quarantine. “After testing negative in the first screening, many are testing positive in the exit test done after seven days. This has become a big challenge now, he said.

Dr. Vijayabaskar said that the Union Cabinet Secretary had called for a presentation from Tamil Nadu on how the mortality rate was so low compared to other States in the country. Health Secretary Beela Rajesh will be giving the presentation on Friday, he said.

