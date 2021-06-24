Tamil Nadu

674 persons held in Cuddalore district for illegal sand mining, ganja peddling and other offences

The Cuddalore district police have arrested 674 persons indulging in illegal activities in a crackdown across the district.

According to a press release, following instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, special police teams launched intense search operations from June 19 to take action against persons indulging in illegal activities including sand mining, illicit liquor brewing, ganja peddling and the sale of lottery tickets.

A list of persons with criminal backgrounds was prepared and special police teams carried out the operations across the district.

The crackdown led to the arrest of 674 persons including 449 for brewing illicit liquor. The police also arrested 37 ganja peddlers, and 44 for illegal sand mining among other offences.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 24, 2021 11:32:50 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/674-persons-held-in-cuddalore-district-for-illegal-sand-mining-ganja-peddling-and-other-offences/article34943567.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY