674 persons held in Cuddalore district for illegal sand mining, ganja peddling and other offences

The Cuddalore district police have arrested 674 persons indulging in illegal activities in a crackdown across the district.

According to a press release, following instructions from Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan, special police teams launched intense search operations from June 19 to take action against persons indulging in illegal activities including sand mining, illicit liquor brewing, ganja peddling and the sale of lottery tickets.

A list of persons with criminal backgrounds was prepared and special police teams carried out the operations across the district.

The crackdown led to the arrest of 674 persons including 449 for brewing illicit liquor. The police also arrested 37 ganja peddlers, and 44 for illegal sand mining among other offences.