6,618 persons test positive for COVID-19

2,124 fresh infections in Chennai district; T.N.’s active cases hit 41,995; toll rises to 12,908 with 22 deaths

Another 6,618 persons tested positive in Tamil Nadu on Sunday, taking the number of active cases to 41,955 and the total case-load to 9,33,434.

Among the fresh cases were four who flew down from the United Arab Emirates and one from Oman, and 30 persons who arrived by road: two from Bangladesh and 28 from other States.

The daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine said 2,314 more persons were discharged after treatment. So far, 8,78,571 persons have been discharged.

The toll rose to 12,908 with the death of 22 persons.

In Chennai district, 2,124 persons were found infected. The number of active cases went up to 15,761. And 606 persons were discharged. The district also recorded 12 deaths in the last 24 hours. So far, 2,65,126 persons have tested positive, 2,45,041 persons have been discharged and 4,324 persons have died in the district.

In all districts, except Perambalur, which recorded four fresh cases, the number of infections rose to two- and three digits.

The neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur recorded the most number of cases, with Chengalpattu reporting 631 cases and one death. In Kancheepuram, 206 cases were recorded. In Tiruvallur, 296 persons contracted the infection. The district also recorded two more deaths.

In Coimbatore, 617 more tested positive and 248 persons were discharged.

Two persons whose deaths were recorded on Sunday had no co-morbid conditions. While 14 deaths occurred at private hospitals, eight persons died at government institutions.

Among the dead were two 95-year-old men with co-morbid conditions. A diabetic man from Tiruvallur who tested positive on Friday was admitted the same day to a private hospital in Chennai with complaints of fever for seven days and difficulty in breathing for a day. He died on Saturday owing to COVID-19 pneumonia. Another man from Chennai with diabetes and hypertension tested positive on April 3 and was admitted to a private hospital the next day with complaints of fever and cough. He died on Friday owing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and COVID-19 pneumonia.

47,205 inoculated

A total of 47,205 persons received vaccines on Sunday. As many as 15,726 persons aged over 60, 29,308 with co-morbidities in the 45-59 age group, 794 health workers and 1,377 frontline staff were inoculated.

So far, 37,80,070 persons have been vaccinated in the State.