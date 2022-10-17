659 out of 711 TNCC delegates vote in party presidential poll

Congress members queuing to cast their vote at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. KARUNAKARAN

ADVERTISEMENT

As many as 659 out of the 711 Tamil Nadu Congress Committee delegates voted in the election to the post of Indian National Congress president, in which veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor are in the fray, at Sathyamurthy Bhavan on Monday.

A few others, especially those who are accompanying former party president Rahul Gandhi on the Bharat Jodo Yatra, voted in other States.

Despite the perception that the exercise has not been an even contest, several leaders said the very fact that a pan-India election had been held through a secret ballot was significant, and had given hope to ordinary Congress workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to The Hindu, TNCC president K.S. Alagiri said Congress workers were energised, and the whole process had instilled a sense of pride in party members across the country.

“In all, 659 out of 711 delegates have voted. Twelve delegates have voted in other States. Congress workers are expecting far-reaching changes. Democratic elections have not been held in other parties, and the delegates have voted without any compulsions. It is a matter of pride for Congress members that we have organised the party presidential poll like a general election by giving out identity cards and having a polling booth and a secret ballot,” Mr. Alagiri said.

Another TNCC leader said the election would likely start a process of democratisation within the party, and its workers were likely to expect a similar exercise to elect State unit chiefs, district congress committee presidents and block-level presidents.

Karti Chidambaram, Sivaganga MP and son of former Home Minister P. Chidambaram, who has backed Mr. Tharoor, said the election would add vibrancy to the party, and polls should be held at all levels.

“I thank those who voted for Dr. Shashi Tharoor. As far as Tamil Nadu is concerned, we are happy with the result of our campaign,” he said on social media, adding, “I believe we have polled well. The count will be a pleasant surprise.”