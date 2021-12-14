657 persons test positive for COVID-19

CHENNAI

14 December 2021 01:07 IST

21 districts saw fewer than 10 cases each; 114 test positive in Chennai; 12 more deaths recorded across T.N.

Fresh COVID-19 infections dropped marginally to 657 in Tamil Nadu on Monday. Of the 38 districts, Ramanathapuram and Theni had no new case, while 21 districts logged fewer than 10 cases each.

In Chennai, 114 persons tested positive for the infection, taking the city’s tally to 5,59,581. Coimbatore’s daily caseload dipped to 101, taking its total case count to 2,51,704.

A total of 53 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Erode, while Chengalpattu and Namakkal had 47 cases each.

There were 46 cases in Tiruppur and 43 in Salem. Of the 21 districts that had fewer than 10 cases each, four districts — Ariyalur, Kallakurichi, Mayiladuthurai and Perambalur — reported a single case each.

The fresh cases pushed the State’s tally to 27,36,046.

The State reported 12 more COVID-19 deaths (five in private and seven in Government hospitals). This took the toll to 36,624.

A total of 702 persons, including 120 in Coimbatore and 108 in Chennai, were discharged after treatment. The total recoveries stood at 26,91,756. With this, the State’s active caseload dropped to 7,666.

As many as 1,00,085 samples were tested on Monday. So far, a total of 5,55,96,111 samples have been tested.

2.50 lakh get jabs

A little over 2.50 lakh persons were vaccinated across the State on Monday.

Of the 2,50,485 persons who were inoculated, 1,46,699 persons were aged 18 to 44 and 67,744 persons were aged 45 to 58.

This took the total coverage of government vaccination centres so far to 7,49,55,849.