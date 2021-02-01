65.52 lakh children get polio drops in State

A total of 65.52 lakh children aged under five were administered the polio vaccine under the pulse polio immunisation campaign in Tamil Nadu on Sunday. This was 93% of the 70.27 lakh children targeted, according to the figures released by the Health Department.
Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami inaugurated the campaign at his camp office by administering the polio drops to a few children in the presence of J. Radhakrishnan, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, and other officials.
Inspection by official
Dr. Radhakrishnan later inspected the campaign at the Institute of Child Health and Hospital for Children and at the bus terminal at Parry’s.
Of the total number of children vaccinated, 6.45 lakh were covered in Chennai, 3.37 lakh in Coimbatore and 3.1 lakh in Madurai.
The State government had opened 43,501 booths where the drive was conducted from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m with the involvement of around two lakh personnel. Mobile teams were deployed to target migrant children, children living in remote areas and those who were travelling with their families. A marking on the left little finger was done on all those who were vaccinated to identify children who were missed out.
Physical distancing, wearing of masks and other COVID-19 precautions were taken at all the booths, officials said.
