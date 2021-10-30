65-year-old woman treated for tumour

A 65-year-old woman from Nellore recently underwent a 12-hour surgery in a hospital here to remove a tumour in the brain. She is doing well now.

For four months, she had exhibited symptoms such as poor memory, behavioural changes and loss of balance while walking. The doctors she consulted initially interpreted it as age-related changes. On the advice of one doctor, she underwent an MRI scan that revealed an 8-cm tumour in the frontal lobe of her brain, but doctors were hesitant to operate and remove the complex tumour. She approached Gleneagles Global Health City, where neurosurgeons found that the tumour was compressing the brain, and causing severe intracranial pressure.