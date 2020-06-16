65 test positive for COVID-19 in Tiruvannamalai

On Tuesday, 65 persons tested positive, which included a two-year-old girl child from Cheyyar and a three-year-old boy from Tiruvannamalai. With this, the district tally rose to 767, including three cases cross notified from other districts.
According to health officials, of the 65 new positive cases, 18 cases were from Chennai and 26 primary contacts and seven people who reached GH with Influenza-like illness (ILI).
So far, 439 returned home after treatment in government facilities.
District Collector, K.S. Kandasamy said that five government hospitals were equipped in handling COVID-19 positive cases and 1,000 more beds were being readied to provide treatment.
Urban health centres and taluk hospitals are geared up with additional beds and equipments to meet any emergency, he said. He convened a meeting with Indian Medical Association members and sought their support.
The Collector also sounded a warning to traders who do not ensure physical distancing among their customers. Bus operators including drivers and conductors have been instructed to allow passengers to board only when they wear face masks. All traders should ensure social distancing at their shops and queue facility should be in place, he reiterated.
