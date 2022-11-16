65 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

November 16, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Another 65 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 35,93,651. 

Chennai continued to have the most number of fresh cases, with 11 more people contracting the infection. At the same time, 24 people were discharged after treatment. The district currently has 110 active cases, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department. The State’s active case count is 605.

As many as 97 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday, pushing up the total number of recoveries to 35,54,998.

The State has reported 38,048 deaths so far.

