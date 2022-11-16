  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

65 persons test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu

November 16, 2022 09:58 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Another 65 people tested positive for COVID-19 in the State on Wednesday, taking the overall tally to 35,93,651. 

Chennai continued to have the most number of fresh cases, with 11 more people contracting the infection. At the same time, 24 people were discharged after treatment. The district currently has 110 active cases, according to the daily bulletin of the Public Health Department. The State’s active case count is 605.

As many as 97 people recovered from the infection on Wednesday, pushing up the total number of recoveries to 35,54,998.

The State has reported 38,048 deaths so far.

Related Topics

health / public health/community medicine / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.