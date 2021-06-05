Tamil Nadu

65 kg of ganja seized, one held

Special Correspondent VILLUPURAM 05 June 2021 00:19 IST
Updated: 05 June 2021 00:19 IST

The Villupuram district police seized ganja weighing 65 kg, which was being smuggled from Bihar in an omnibus bound for Madurai, at Valathi on Friday. One person was arrested.

A team conducting vehicle checks at the Gnanodayam check-post sought to stop the vehicle. But the driver did not stop, and a chase ensued. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to escape. The driver, P. Nadarajan, 39, of Thiru Nagar in Madurai, was arrested.

