65 kg of ganja seized, one held

VILLUPURAM

05 June 2021 00:19 IST

The Villupuram district police seized ganja weighing 65 kg, which was being smuggled from Bihar in an omnibus bound for Madurai, at Valathi on Friday. One person was arrested.

A team conducting vehicle checks at the Gnanodayam check-post sought to stop the vehicle. But the driver did not stop, and a chase ensued. Two occupants of the vehicle managed to escape. The driver, P. Nadarajan, 39, of Thiru Nagar in Madurai, was arrested.

