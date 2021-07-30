65 jailors pass out after nine months of training in Vellore

The officers passed out from the Academy of Prison & Correctional Administration

After a rigorous training of nine months, 65 officers, including deputy and assistant jailors, passed out at the 26th batch basic course from the Academy of Prison & Correctional Administration (APCA) in Thorapadi, Vellore on Friday.

Sandeep Goel, Director General (Prisons), Delhi Prisons Department, was the chief guest, according to a press release. The batch comprises 53 assistant superintendents from Tihar Prisons, three deputy jailors from neighbouring Andhra Pradesh and six assistant jailors from Tamil Nadu and three assistant superintendents Grade-1 from Kerala. Of the 65 officers, only four are women officers.

As part of the course, the officers were given indoor training including in prison and correctional administration, criminology and victimology, alternatives to imprisonment, sociology and social work, psychology, criminal laws and special acts, human rights and good prison management.

Classes were conducted through audio visuals, group discussions and presentations. The outdoor training included drill with arms, crowd control drills, handling weapons, unarmed combat, yoga and meditation. The officers were trained in swimming, first aid, car driving, building maintenance and electrical safety, counselling skills and social defence.

During training at the academy, strict COVID-19 protocols were enforced among the trainee officers and staff. All trainee officers were vaccinated against the pandemic. On the occasion, M. Chandrasekhar, Director, APCA, and V. Karuppannan, Deputy Director, APCA, participated, the release added.