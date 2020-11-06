64,193 children infected in Tamil Nadu so far, says Health Minister

New infrastructure: Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar at ICH, Egmore, in Chennai on Thursday.

CHENNAI

06 November 2020 00:49 IST

‘Mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 has been less than 2% in the State’

A total of 64,193 children aged below 19 have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been treated in Tamil Nadu so far, according to Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar.

“Less than 5% of the paediatric population have tested positive for COVID-19 in the State. During the initial stages, there were many doubts on how pregnant women should be treated and how to prevent transmission to the newborn. Our doctors found that mothers wearing masks during breastfeeding helped prevent transmission to the baby,” he told reporters, shortly after inaugurating a 128-slice CT scan machine at the Institute of Child Health (ICH) and Hospital for Children on Thursday.

As a result, the mother-to-child transmission of COVID-19 has been less than 2% in the State, he said, adding: “This has been due to the guidelines developed by government doctors — obstetricians, gynaecologists and paediatricians.” ICH alone has, so far, treated 1,100 children who tested positive for COVID-19, he said.

Noting that in the last one to two years, 55 new CT scan machines were installed in the State, the Minister said there were a total of 115 CT scan machines in government hospitals in the State. With the 128-slice CT scan machine installed at the ICH, at a cost of ₹4 crore, children no longer need to go to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) or the Tamil Nadu Government Multi-Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate, for tests, he added.

Noting that it was difficult to expect children to cooperate during a CT scan, he said the new equipment would make the process quicker. A whole body scan of a child, that usually takes 4 minutes, can now be taken in 10 seconds, he said.

He pointed out that all government medical college hospitals in the State had post-COVID-19 clinics. “At ICH, staff make calls and send SMS to remind that children, who have undergone treatment for COVID-19, should come for post-COVID-19 check ups,” he added.

He said the incidence of communicable diseases, such as dengue, chikungunya and scrub typhus, usually increased in October, November and December. “When compared to the same period last year, we have now recorded 15 times fewer cases of dengue in Chennai. Field workers and mazdoors are focusing on the prevention of dengue and COVID-19 simultaneously,” he said. During the festive season, it is important to protect the paediatric and elderly population from exposure to the infection, he said.

Health Secretary J. Radhakrishnan said the State government was keen on continuing street-wise and habitation-wise COVID-19 prevention and control measures, as well as fever camps and monitoring of workplaces. “Those experiencing mild symptoms during the weekend are seeking help after two days,” he said, adding that there had been a dip in samples tested during the festival season. He urged residents not to be complacent.

R. Narayana Babu, Director of medical education; E. Theranirajan, Dean of RGGGH, and Ezhilarasi, Director of ICH, were present.