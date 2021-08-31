Tamil Nadu

64-year-old man held for sexual assault on minor girl

The All Women Police, Vepery, on Monday arrested a 64-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl at her house.

Mohan of Purasawalkam was arrested following a complaint from a couple living in the Kilpauk police district limits.

He used to do domestic work and take care of children in their house. The couple left their children — a 10-year-old girl and three-year-old boy — with him when they went for work. The girl recently told her mother about what he did to her, and the latter preferred a complaint of sexual assault.

On her complaint, the police arrested Mohan under the provisions of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was remanded to judicial custody.


