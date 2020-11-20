64 new cases reported in Vellore, tally rises to 18,371

24 test positive in Tiruvannamalai district and 16 in Ranipet district

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 18,926 with 64 persons testing positive on Thursday.

While 18,371 have been discharged so far, the number of active cases in the district stands at 231.

The district’s death toll is 324.

In Ranipet district, 16 cases were reported taking the total to 15,443.

10 cases in Tirupathur

In Tirupathur district, the number of positive cases stood at 7,107 with 10 new cases reported on Thursday.

Twenty-four new cases were reported in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 18,392.

Of these, 17,865 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 256.