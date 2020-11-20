Tamil Nadu

64 new cases reported in Vellore, tally rises to 18,371

Unrelenting battle: A civic worker spraying disinfectant through mini tractor in Vellore as a precautionary measure.   | Photo Credit: C_VENKATACHALAPATHY

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 18,926 with 64 persons testing positive on Thursday.

While 18,371 have been discharged so far, the number of active cases in the district stands at 231.

The district’s death toll is 324.

In Ranipet district, 16 cases were reported taking the total to 15,443.

10 cases in Tirupathur

In Tirupathur district, the number of positive cases stood at 7,107 with 10 new cases reported on Thursday.

Twenty-four new cases were reported in Tiruvannamalai district on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 18,392.

Of these, 17,865 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 256.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2020 12:26:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/64-new-cases-reported-in-vellore-tally-rises-to-18371/article33136415.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY