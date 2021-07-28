₹6.39 crore COVID-19 assistance package disbursed in Kallakurichi

The District Administration has disbursed ₹6.39 crore under the COVID-19 Assistance Package (CAP) Project to needy entrepreneurs, persons with disabilities, and vulnerable people in Kallakurichi.

According to Collector P.N. Sridhar, the amount was part of the Tamil Nadu Rural Transformation Project (TNRTP), which is operating in 97 village panchayats in two blocks -- Sankarapuram and Rishivandhiyam. The total amount allocated under the scheme is ₹6.39 crores to 4,633 beneficiaries.

There are six components in the CAP -- individual enterprises loans, loan to persons with disabilities and those who are vulnerable, migrant loans, grants for farmers producer groups, grands for enterprise groups and grants for farmer producer companies.

The Collector said that 1,079 individuals were supported with a maximum individual limit of ₹50,000 to the tune of ₹3.88 crore as a long-term loan to help them start various enterprises like grocery shops, teashops, small eateries, and rearing of livestock.