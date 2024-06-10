A total of 6,384 start-ups have come up since the DMK government assumed office under Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in 2021, the State government said on Monday. Several entrepreneurs from the Adi Dravidar and tribal communities have got employment due to the initiative, it said.

Until 2021, the total number of start-ups across the State was 2,032. The DMK government released the Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Policy in September 2023. As of today, the total number of start-ups in the State stands at 8,416, it said. As for women-led start-ups, the number rose from 966 in 2021 to 3,163 start-ups now.

“The Union government released a list of States that have created conducive set up for start-ups. The fact that Tamil Nadu stood first in the list would help understand the achievement of the government,” it said.

The Tamil Nadu Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribe Startup Fund has allocated ₹80 crore. The shares to the tune of ₹55.2 crore have been invested in a total of 38 start-ups under this initiative, the government said.

Entrepreneurs, not only from Chennai but also from Coimbatore, Erode, Kanniyakumari, Madurai, Salem, the Nilgiris and Tiruchi have also benefitted from the initiative.

Start-ups, such as Tow man, ORBID AID, Gugan Industrial and Manufacturing Industries, Tribal Green Fuel, Lemurian Ventures and Icam Technologies, among others, that benefitted from the Fund have excelled in their businesses, it said. The companies that benefitted from the initiative have created about 200 jobs.

The State government has announced that a Global Startup Summit would be held in Chennai in January 2025.

