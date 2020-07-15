63 new COVID-19 admissions in Puducherry

PUDUCHERRY

15 July 2020 00:43 IST

Puducherry witnessed 63 new COVID-19 admissions on Tuesday. The new cases were identified after testing 637 samples during the last 24 hours, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.

The fatality rate was 1.2% in the Union Territory, he added.

Expressing concern over the rising number of positive cases in Puducherry, the Minister said the government proposed to ramp up the number of tests, and mobile teams were already collecting samples from the rural areas and urban pockets. He also sought people’s cooperation to contain the spread of infection by adhering to safety norms.

Advertising

Advertising

Of the new cases, 51 are in Puducherry, two in Karaikal region and 10 in Yanam.

Of the 684 patients undergoing treatment, 604 are in Puducherry, 55 in Karaikal GH, 24 in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH.

In all, 44 patients — 33 in Puducherry and 11 in Yanam — were discharged in the last 24 hours.

So far, 26,592 samples have been tested in all the four regions, and 24,863 samples were found negative.

The COVID-19 tally in the Union Territiory stands at 18 deaths, 684 active cases, a cumulative total of 1,531 cases and 829 patients discharged.