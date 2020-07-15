63 new COVID-19 admissions in Puducherry

Puducherry witnessed 63 new COVID-19 admissions on Tuesday. The new cases were identified after testing 637 samples during the last 24 hours, Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao said.
The fatality rate was 1.2% in the Union Territory, he added.
Expressing concern over the rising number of positive cases in Puducherry, the Minister said the government proposed to ramp up the number of tests, and mobile teams were already collecting samples from the rural areas and urban pockets. He also sought people’s cooperation to contain the spread of infection by adhering to safety norms.
Of the new cases, 51 are in Puducherry, two in Karaikal region and 10 in Yanam.
Of the 684 patients undergoing treatment, 604 are in Puducherry, 55 in Karaikal GH, 24 in Yanam GH, and one in Mahe GH.
In all, 44 patients — 33 in Puducherry and 11 in Yanam — were discharged in the last 24 hours.
So far, 26,592 samples have been tested in all the four regions, and 24,863 samples were found negative.
The COVID-19 tally in the Union Territiory stands at 18 deaths, 684 active cases, a cumulative total of 1,531 cases and 829 patients discharged.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath