622 MBBS and BDS seats filled under preferential reservation category for government school students

A total of 622 seats, including 496 MBBS and 126 BDS seats, were filled under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school candidates at the in-person counselling held on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The medical education officials were continually advising students to follow their parents’ advice during the counselling. As with the counselling for engineering seats, students sometimes made wrong choices, an official explained.

A student had chosen a college in a different district while there were seats available in the medical college in his own district. “He later came to us with a request to change his college. We are helpless,” the official said recalling an incident from a previous batch.

ADVERTISEMENT

The selection committee has allocated 212 MBBS seats under the differently-abled persons category and 11 BDS seats. All the eight seats (seven for MBBS and 1 for BDS) in sports category and 10 MBBS and 1 seat in BDS for wards of ex-servicemen were also filled.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who distributed the allotment orders, gave details of the number of seats for students under the preferential reservation category for government school candidates.

Year MBBS BDS Total seats 2020-2021 336 99 435 2021-2022 445 110 555 2022-2023 465 119 584 2023-2024 489 136 625 2024-2025 496 126 622

*Source: Directorate of Medical Education

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.