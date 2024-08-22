GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

622 MBBS and BDS seats filled under preferential reservation category for government school students

Health Minister distributes allotment order to MBBS and BDS students 

Published - August 22, 2024 09:28 pm IST - CHENNAI 

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 622 seats, including 496 MBBS and 126 BDS seats, were filled under the 7.5% preferential reservation for government school candidates at the in-person counselling held on Thursday.  

The medical education officials were continually advising students to follow their parents’ advice during the counselling. As with the counselling for engineering seats, students sometimes made wrong choices, an official explained.

A student had chosen a college in a different district while there were seats available in the medical college in his own district. “He later came to us with a request to change his college. We are helpless,” the official said recalling an incident from a previous batch.

The selection committee has allocated 212 MBBS seats under the differently-abled persons category and 11 BDS seats. All the eight seats (seven for MBBS and 1 for BDS) in sports category and 10 MBBS and 1 seat in BDS for wards of ex-servicemen were also filled.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, who distributed the allotment orders, gave details of the number of seats for students under the preferential reservation category for government school candidates.

YearMBBSBDSTotal seats
2020-2021336 99 435
2021-2022445 110 555
2022-2023465 119 584
2023-2024489 136 625
2024-2025496126622

*Source: Directorate of Medical Education  

Related Topics

higher education / medical education

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.