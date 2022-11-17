62 test positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu, one death recorded

November 17, 2022 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

Another 62 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu on Thursday. One person succumbed to the infection in Chennai.

There were nil new cases in 18 of the 38 districts. In Chennai, 10 persons tested positive for the infection. The State has so far reported 35,93,713 COVID-19 cases.

A 58-year-old man having COVID-19 positivity on November 8 and 17 was admitted to a private hospital on November 7 with complaints of fever for two days, cough for 10 days and difficulty in breathing for a day. He had chronic kidney disease and hypertension. He died on November 17 due to COVID-19 pneumonia, septic shock and chronic kidney disease.

A total of 88 persons were discharged, taking the recoveries so far to 35,55,086. So far, a total of 38,049 persons have died in the State. The number of persons currently under treatment in the State stood at 578. Of this, the active cases in Chennai dropped below 100. There are 97 active cases in the city.

A total of 8,367 samples were tested.