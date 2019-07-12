6,187 trees felled for highway project

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) removed a total of 6,187 trees — big and small — for the four-laning of the Madurai-Paramakudi National Highway (NH 49). It has promised to compensate by planting three tree saplings for every single tree that was chopped off.

The NHAI revealed the details in response to queries raised by social activist N. Sekaran of Thirunagar in Paramakudi on various aspects of the ₹1,134.35 crore project under the Right to Information (RTI) Act five months ago.

To a specific question on how many trees have been planted to compensate for the removed trees, the NHAI, in its June 11 reply, had merely said: “to compensate the removed trees, tree saplings will be planted on 1:3 ratio basis.”

This clearly showed that the NHAI had not commenced the tree plantation programme, the activist said, and urged the authorities to launch the tree planting programme immediately.

Claiming that the majority of the trees, which were axed for the road widening project, were located in the arid Ramanathapuram district, he urged the district administration and the Forest Department to prevail upon the NHAI to duly compensate the removed trees.

Replying to another question, the NHAI said that it had removed the trees after securing “general permission” from the Revenue Divisional Officers (RDOs) concerned, and after taking the valuation of the trees from the Forest Department.

The Madurai-Paramakudi four-lane project was scheduled to be completed by November 2017 but was delayed due to various reasons, the NHAI said.

There were delays in clearing and removing hindrances, getting clearances from the Railways for constructing Railway Over Bridges and overcoming legal hurdles, it said.

On the extension of the four-lane project, the NHAI said it has proposed to four-lane the Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram-Rameswaram-Danushkodi section of the NH 49. A Detailed Project Report was being prepared, it added.