6,139 persons vaccinated in State

In 1,682 sessions held on Sunday to administer doses of Covishield and Covaxin vaccines, as many as 6,139 persons benefited. Those vaccinated included 46 healthcare workers, 133 frontline workers, 598 persons aged 15-18 and 3,406 aged 18-44.

In the 45 to below 60 category, 1,114 persons and 842 senior citizens were administered their doses.

So far, 9,87,01,943 persons have taken the jab.

As on date, precautionary dose has been provided to 6,44,208 eligible persons. The vaccination coverage through private COVID Vaccination Centre (PCVC) since May 1, 2021, is 29,66,113 doses, according to the Directorate of Public Health data.