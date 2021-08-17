61 new cases, three deaths in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

17 August 2021 01:22 IST

Cuddalore district reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 61 new cases on Monday, taking the district’s tally to 61,553.

Two women, aged 52 and 71 and an 83-year-old man died of the disease, taking the toll to 825. With 59,996 recoveries, the district has 675 active cases.

Villupuram district reported one death and 31 cases, taking the tally to 44,348 and the toll to 345.

In Kallakurichi district, 33 persons tested positive, taking the tally to 29,701.