60,957 people vaccinated in 3,711 sessions

CHENNAI

21 April 2021 01:08 IST

As many as 60,957 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

On a day when 3,711 sessions of both Covaxin and Covishield were held, a total of 2,879 healthcare workers, 5,983 frontline staff, 28,325 people in the 45-59 years age group and 23,770 people aged 60 and above were inoculated.

So far, 48,68,105 people have been immunised in the State.

Advertising

Advertising

Shortage of doses

Several residents complained of vaccine shortage in the last few days — a resident of Pattabhiram said when he went to get his second dose of the vaccine, he was told to go to another centre as the place where he went had no stock.

A resident of Chitlapakkam in Chennai said he and his family had taken Covishield at the Haridaspuram Health Centre on March 8. He had registered for the second dose on Wednesday. “I went there yesterday and was informed that they do not have the vaccine. They were unable to inform us about when they were likely to get stocks. They asked me to check vaccine availability daily,” he said.

Director of Public Health T. Selvavinayagam said, “We are sending 6 lakh doses to districts today.”