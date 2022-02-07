6,082 candidates called for certificate verification

Chennai

07 February 2022 22:00 IST

Verification to be done for 3 days in 4 sessions of 90 minutes duration each

The selection committee of the Directorate of Medical Education has called 6,082 candidates for verification of their certificates.

Candidates have been called in batches and each day there will be four sessions. Each session will have between 20 and 40 candidates.

While the government medical colleges in Dharmapuri, Madurai, Salem and Tiruchi will conduct certificate verification for three days, beginning Tuesday, the government medical and dental colleges in Ariyalur, Cuddalore, Dindigul, Karur, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, the Nilgiris, Theni, Tiruvannamalai, Tiruvarur and Thoothukudi will conduct the process on Tuesday. In rest of the colleges, the verification will be done on two days.

There are 6,639 seats available for the first round of counselling for general category students. The committee had called candidates with general rank of up to 10,462 for counselling. As many as 9,951 candidates registered and as of Saturday 9,723 candidates had locked their choices.

Each session will last an hour and 30 minutes. The verification will begin at 10 a.m. and the last session would be held at 3.30 p.m.

A maximum of 30 candidates have been called for each session, the officials said.

At the Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem, verification would be done for 442 candidates totally. In each batch on the first two days, 40 candidates have been called.