604 kg of gutka seized in Vellore on T.N - A.P border

March 14, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau

Katpadi Police seized 600kg of Gutkha with vehicle on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C.  Venkatachalapathy

The Katpadi police on Thursday seized 604.5 kg of gutka worth  ₹3.86 lakh in a SUV at the police-checkpost in Christianpet near Katpadi town in Vellore.

Police said that based on orders by the Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan, a special team led by Katpadi inspector S. Tamilselvan was formed to prevent smuggling of ganja, gutka and banned items across State and district borders. It was during routine vehicle check at the checkpost in Christianpet, the team tried to stop a SUV from Chittoor (A.P.) in the wee hours of Thursday.

 However, the vehicle did not stop at the checkpost. Immediately, the team chased the vehicle. The occupants, including the driver, fled the spot. The police searched the vehicle and found the consignment. A case has been registered. Special teams have been formed to nab the suspects, police said.

