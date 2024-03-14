GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

604 kg of gutka seized in Vellore on T.N - A.P border

March 14, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:26 pm IST - VELLORE

The Hindu Bureau
Katpadi Police seized 600kg of Gutkha with vehicle on Thursday.

Katpadi Police seized 600kg of Gutkha with vehicle on Thursday. | Photo Credit: C.  Venkatachalapathy

The Katpadi police on Thursday seized 604.5 kg of gutka worth  ₹3.86 lakh in a SUV at the police-checkpost in Christianpet near Katpadi town in Vellore.

Police said that based on orders by the Superintendent of Police (SP) N. Manivannan, a special team led by Katpadi inspector S. Tamilselvan was formed to prevent smuggling of ganja, gutka and banned items across State and district borders. It was during routine vehicle check at the checkpost in Christianpet, the team tried to stop a SUV from Chittoor (A.P.) in the wee hours of Thursday.

 However, the vehicle did not stop at the checkpost. Immediately, the team chased the vehicle. The occupants, including the driver, fled the spot. The police searched the vehicle and found the consignment. A case has been registered. Special teams have been formed to nab the suspects, police said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.