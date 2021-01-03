₹600 cr. input relief for cyclone-hit farmers

The amount will be credited into their accounts from January 7, says CM

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced ₹600 crore in input relief for farmers affected by Cyclone Nivar and Burevi.

“The relief is meant for agricultural and horticultural crops raised on 3,10,589.63 hectares and five lakh farmers. The amount will be credited into their accounts from January 7,” he said in a release.

NDRF guidelines

The relief has been announced in accordance with the guidelines of the National Disaster Relief Fund. It has been increased from ₹13,500 to ₹20,000 per hectare for the damage to paddy cultivated in areas with irrigation facilities and in dry areas. As for the crops other than paddy grown in dry areas, the relief has been increased from ₹7,410 to ₹10,000. In the case of perennial crops, the relief has been increased from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000.

“The State government will give the increased relief amount. Though input relief can be given for only up to two acres, I have ordered relief for the entire areas damaged by the cyclones,” he said.

Centre’s help sought

Mr. Palaniswami said the State had sought ₹641.93 crore from the Centre for temporary repairs and ₹3,108.55 crore for permanent restoration of the areas damaged by Cyclone Nivar.

For the damage caused by Cyclone Burevi, the State had asked ₹485 crore for temporary repairs and ₹1,092 crore for permanent restoration.