₹600 cr. input relief for cyclone-hit farmers

Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami on Saturday announced ₹600 crore in input relief for farmers affected by Cyclone Nivar and Burevi.
“The relief is meant for agricultural and horticultural crops raised on 3,10,589.63 hectares and five lakh farmers. The amount will be credited into their accounts from January 7,” he said in a release.
NDRF guidelines
The relief has been announced in accordance with the guidelines of the National Disaster Relief Fund. It has been increased from ₹13,500 to ₹20,000 per hectare for the damage to paddy cultivated in areas with irrigation facilities and in dry areas. As for the crops other than paddy grown in dry areas, the relief has been increased from ₹7,410 to ₹10,000. In the case of perennial crops, the relief has been increased from ₹18,000 to ₹25,000.
“The State government will give the increased relief amount. Though input relief can be given for only up to two acres, I have ordered relief for the entire areas damaged by the cyclones,” he said.
Centre’s help sought
Mr. Palaniswami said the State had sought ₹641.93 crore from the Centre for temporary repairs and ₹3,108.55 crore for permanent restoration of the areas damaged by Cyclone Nivar.
For the damage caused by Cyclone Burevi, the State had asked ₹485 crore for temporary repairs and ₹1,092 crore for permanent restoration.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath