60 years of Kamal: Rajini to take part in celebrations

A three-day long celebration of Makkal Needhi Maiam founder and actor Kamal Haasan, for completing 60 years in the film industry, will be held on November 7, 8 and 9 in his native Paramakudi and in Chennai, a press release from Raaj Kamal Films International said on Wednesday.

Actor Kamal Haasan is expected to launch his campaign for the upcoming 2021 State Assembly elections, and will be appearing on stage with actor Rajinikanth on November 9.

Mr. Haasan is expected to chart-out his political plans over the three days. Mr. Haasan will also unveil a statue of his father and freedom fighter D. Srinivasan, on his death anniversary, in Paramakudi on November 7.

On November 8, he will also unveil a statue of writer and director K. Balachander, whom he considers his mentor, at the new office premises of Raaj Kamal Films International on T.T.K. Road.

To commemorate 150 years of Mahatma Gandhi, there will be a screening of the iconic film Hey Ram , which starred Mr. Haasan and Shah Rukh Khan, at Sathyam Cinemas in the afternoon, and Kamal Haasan will participate in an interaction with the audience.

On November 9, Mr. Haasan will be part of a musical tribute celebrating his films, by music maestro Ilaiyaraaja, titled Ungal Naan, in the presence of Rajinikanth, a statement from Narayanan Valliappan, CEO of Raaj Kamal Films, said.