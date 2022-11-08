60-year-old man with rare birth anomaly treated for aneurysm and gangrene

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old was treated for a rare birth anomaly in Kauvery Hospital recently. The man presented with an aneurysm of the persistent sciatic artery. He complained of severe pain, pulsation in the right buttock and blackish discolouration of the right big toe.

The sciatic artery, the main blood vessel supplying blood to the lower limbs in childhood, disappears as the femoral artery develops. If the sciatic artery does not disappear then it could have complications. The artery gets compressed and damaged while sitting. This results in ballooning (aneurysms) and clots. The patient had had difficulty walking for a long time. Investigations revealed a pulsating swelling and gangrene of the right big toe.

N. Sekar, head and chief vascular and endovascular surgeon at the hospital, said the aneurysm in the persistent sciatic artery was identified through an angiogram. The femoral artery was absent in the thigh. The sciatic artery went up to the knee and joined the arteries in the leg.

Surgeons decided to maintain blood circulation to his limb and performed a femoro popliteal bypass surgery and created a new route for blood flow to the lower leg. A vascular plug blocked the anomalous artery and the aneurysm. The man recovered gradually and was relieved of pain. His toe was also saved from amputation, Dr. Sekar said.

Aravindan Selvaraj, hospital co-founder and executive director, said persistent sciatic artery occurred in one in 1 lakh persons in the population and was rarely symptomatic, making it difficult to diagnose. Complications such as aneurysms could occur when the blood vessel wall weakens and results in an abnormally large bulge and reduced blood flow in the legs. In the patient, the clot had travelled lower and caused the gangrene, he said.

“With the right diagnosis we can treat this anomaly and avoid serious complications, which we were fortunately able to do,” he said, congratulating Dr. Sekar and his team.