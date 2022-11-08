60-year-old man with rare birth anomaly treated for aneurysm and gangrene

He had persistent sciatic artery, a condition in which the main blood vessel supplying blood to the lower limbs in childhood does not disappear.

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
November 08, 2022 18:36 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A 60-year-old was treated for a rare birth anomaly in Kauvery Hospital recently. The man presented with an aneurysm of the persistent sciatic artery. He complained of severe pain, pulsation in the right buttock and blackish discolouration of the right big toe.

The sciatic artery, the main blood vessel supplying blood to the lower limbs in childhood, disappears as the femoral artery develops. If the sciatic artery does not disappear then it could have complications. The artery gets compressed and damaged while sitting. This results in ballooning (aneurysms) and clots. The patient had had difficulty walking for a long time. Investigations revealed a pulsating swelling and gangrene of the right big toe.

N. Sekar, head and chief vascular and endovascular surgeon at the hospital, said the aneurysm in the persistent sciatic artery was identified through an angiogram. The femoral artery was absent in the thigh. The sciatic artery went up to the knee and joined the arteries in the leg.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Surgeons decided to maintain blood circulation to his limb and performed a femoro popliteal bypass surgery and created a new route for blood flow to the lower leg. A vascular plug blocked the anomalous artery and the aneurysm. The man recovered gradually and was relieved of pain. His toe was also saved from amputation, Dr. Sekar said.

Aravindan Selvaraj, hospital co-founder and executive director, said persistent sciatic artery occurred in one in 1 lakh persons in the population and was rarely symptomatic, making it difficult to diagnose. Complications such as aneurysms could occur when the blood vessel wall weakens and results in an abnormally large bulge and reduced blood flow in the legs. In the patient, the clot had travelled lower and caused the gangrene, he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

“With the right diagnosis we can treat this anomaly and avoid serious complications, which we were fortunately able to do,” he said, congratulating Dr. Sekar and his team.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
health
private health care

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app