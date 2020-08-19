60-year-old found dead at Villupuram government hospital

VILLUPURAM

19 August 2020 11:30 IST

A 60-year-old patient with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI), who was admitted to the Villupuram Government Medical College and Hospital (VGMCH), in Mundiyambakkam, was found dead on Wednesday. Police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

The patient has been identified as G. Irusappan of Kadambur village. At 12.10 a.m, he went to a bathroom in the general ward of the hospital, where, later, hospital staff found him dead.

An official said that the patient had tuberculosis and had been admitted to the hospital on August 12. His throat swab was collected and sent for COVID-19 testing. The results returned negative, and he was shifted to the general ward.

The Villupuram police have registered a case.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 - 24640050)