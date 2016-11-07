Tamil Nadu

60 rapid response teams formed

Following the outbreak of Avian Influenza in Alappuzha region of Kerala, the district administration has formed 60 rapid response teams to monitor poultry farms and carry out precautionary measures.

At a review meeting chaired by Collector V. Sampath at the Collectorate on Thursday, officials of the Animal Husbandry Department explained the various steps taken to prevent outbreak of the disease and also create awareness among the public and farm owners in the district.

The Collector said that special teams would monitor all the farms and take precautionary measures and asked farmers to cooperate with the officials. He said that the teams would send daily reports to the Zonal Director for necessary action.

He also asked the department officials to conduct awareness meetings with poultry farm owners at block level and panchayat unions and ensure all measures are in place.

Deputy Director Rajadurai, Assistant Directors Shanmugam and Devendran, forest officials and poultry farm owners participated.

