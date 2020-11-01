Tamil Nadu

60 new COVID-19 cases detected in Vellore

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Vellore district reached 17,899 with a total of 60 new cases reported on October 31.

While a total of 17,187 have been discharged, the number of active cases in the district stand at 407. The district’s death toll stands at 305.

In Ranipet district, a total of 61 cases were reported taking the total to 14,874.

In Tirupattur, the total number of positive cases stood at 6,640 with a total of 34 new cases being reported on Saturday.

In Tiruvannamalai district, a total of 54 new cases were reported, taking the total number of cases to 17,619. Out of this, 17,039 have been discharged and the number of active cases stands at 319.

Coronavirus
