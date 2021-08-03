60 new cases in Cuddalore

CUDDALORE

03 August 2021 00:25 IST

As many as 60 persons tested positive for the COVID-19 infection in Cuddalore district on Monday, taking the overall tally to 60,573. No deaths were reported.

The district saw 59,031 recoveries and 654 were active cases. In Villupuram district, 29 persons tested positive, taking the total number of positive cases in the district to 43,907.

Kallakurichi district reported 43 cases, taking the overall tally to 29,160.

