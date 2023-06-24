60 calls received in three days under women’s safety scheme: T.N. Director-General of Police

June 24, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - ERODE

The Tamil Nadu police have received 60 calls since the launch of the ‘Pengal Pathukappu Thittam’ (women’s safety scheme) three days ago, said Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu.

Addressing the media at the District Police Office in Erode on Saturday, the DGP said that women in need of any assistance between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. could dial the helpline numbers 1091, 112, 044-23452365 and 044-28447701 and a police patrol vehicle would arrive at the spot to pick up the woman and drop her at herr destination.

“The helpline numbers have received 60 calls in three days,” he said, and asked women travelling alone to avail of the free drop facility if they felt unsafe. He also said that if their destination was a short distance away, the women would be dropped in police patrol vehicles. “If the destination is a long distance away, they would be sent in autorickshaws or call taxis and would be accompanied by police personnel,” he said.

Earlier, the DGP inspected the district police office and also presented cash awards to a few police personnel for their swift action in nabbing accused persons in various cases. Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar was also present.