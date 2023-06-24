HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

60 calls received in three days under women’s safety scheme: T.N. Director-General of Police

DGP C. Sylendra Babu said any woman in need of assistance between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. could dial into the helpline numbers and a patrol vehicle would be sent to assist her

June 24, 2023 02:17 pm | Updated 02:17 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu inspecting the records at the district police office in Erode on Saturday

Director-General of Police C. Sylendra Babu inspecting the records at the district police office in Erode on Saturday | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

The Tamil Nadu police have received 60 calls since the launch of the ‘Pengal Pathukappu Thittam’ (women’s safety scheme) three days ago, said Director-General of Police (DGP) C. Sylendra Babu.

Addressing the media at the District Police Office in Erode on Saturday, the DGP said that women in need of any assistance between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. could dial the helpline numbers 1091, 112, 044-23452365 and 044-28447701 and a police patrol vehicle would arrive at the spot to pick up the woman and drop her at herr destination.

“The helpline numbers have received 60 calls in three days,” he said, and asked women travelling alone to avail of the free drop facility if they felt unsafe. He also said that if their destination was a short distance away, the women would be dropped in police patrol vehicles. “If the destination is a long distance away, they would be sent in autorickshaws or call taxis and would be accompanied by police personnel,” he said. 

Earlier, the DGP inspected the district police office and also presented cash awards to a few police personnel for their swift action in nabbing accused persons in various cases. Superintendent of Police G. Jawahar was also present. 

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / safety of citizens / police / Erode

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.