6 Sri Lankan fishermen apprehended by Coast Guard

A Sri Lankan fishing boat with six crew members was detained by an Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) on the Indian side of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) on Monday.

The ICGS Ameya found the Sri Lankan boat Takeshi to have indulged in illegal fishing in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone. This was a violation of the Maritime Zones of India (Regulation of Fishing by Foreign Vessels) Act, 1981, said a press release issued by the Coast Guard Region (East).

The crew of six, along with the boat, were handed over to the Nagappattinam Marine Police Station for investigation.

The Indian Coast Guard along with stakeholders are on high alert along the maritime boundary with Sri Lanka, the press release said.