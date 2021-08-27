6 polytechnic courses for women

Engg. colleges to offer foreign languages

Higher Education Minister K. Ponmudi on Thursday announced the introduction of six women-friendly diploma and short certificate courses in polytechnic colleges.

“The entry of girls into polytechnic colleges is low, and it has been decided that we will offer employment-oriented courses to increase their entry,” he said, responding to a debate on the demand for grants by his department in the Assembly.

The courses to be launched are interior decoration, office management and computer applications, web designing, computer-aided design (CAD), bio-medical electronics and ECG technology.

Mr. Ponmudi said foreign languages such as German, Japanese, Mandarin, Russian and French would be taught in engineering colleges to increase the employment opportunities for students.

“We will also provide intensive coaching for IES, GATE, CAT, GMAT, GRE, IELTS and TOEFL,” he said, adding that vocational training would be given to students from arts and science colleges under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

The Minister also announced lateral entry for students doing a diploma in commercial practice and those doing a diploma in commercial and computer practice into B.Com courses.

He said the number postgraduate assistantships in engineering colleges would be increased to 1,200 from 600.

Other announcements included the construction of a women’s hostel in Anna University’s regional campus in Coimbatore at a cost of ₹14 crore and the construction of a men’s hostel in Anna University’s regional campus in Madurai.