6 people brought back from Gujarat, quarantined at Ambur

The revenue and health officials have brought back 16 people who were stranded in various parts of Gujarat.

They arrived in Ambur on Thursday and were quarantined in Jamia Darussalam Arabic College, Omerabad. None of them showed any symptoms for COVID-19 so far, confirmed a health official.

A special quarantine facility has been created by the district administration in the Arabic College.

Tension in Vaniyambadi

A positive case reported in neighbouring Chittoor district created tension in parts of Vaniyambadi, as the man had visited his family a few days ago. On his return from Ambur, he developed severe cough and fever and he was admitted in the Government Hospital in Chittoor. His contacts, including family members and relatives numbering 18, were placed under ‘home quarantine’. His house and the surrounding areas were disinfected five times a day by the municipal workers from Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Vaniyambadi taluk police station which was shut after a police official tested positive for COVID-19, was reopened after the place was disinfected. The police personnel who worked with him were under quarantine and their health condition was normal, said an official from Vaniyambadi.