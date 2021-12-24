6 men, 3 juveniles held for student’s murder

Arambakkam police crack a case of blackmail and murder

Six men and three schoolgirls have been arrested for the murder of a college student in Tiruvallur district. The deceased, Premkumar, 19, of Manivakkam, had extorted ₹1 lakh from the girls by blackmailing them.

The two girls took up the matter with one of their sisters, a Plus Two student. In turn, she approached Ashok, her friend. Ashok and his friends took Premkumar to Echankadumettu in Periya Obalapuram. He was beaten to death and his body was buried.

The Arambakkam police registered a case and took up investigation on a complaint from the village administrative officer on December 18.

After investigation, the police arrested A. Ashok Kumar, 22; M. Lenin, 21; M. Praveen Kumar, 21; E. Jeganathan, 22; R. Stephen, 21; and R. Moses, 29 and the three schoolgirls.