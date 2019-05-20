₹6-lakh worth IMFL seized in Gingee

The Prohibition Enforcement Wing personnel seized a huge consignment of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) smuggled from Puducherry and stocked in a cattle shed at Kottapoondi near Gingee on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, a team led by Valathi Inspector Suba raided the cattle shed and seized 5,280 bottles of IMFL worth ₹6 lakh and arrested G. Kumar, 33, of Kodukankuppam near Melmalayanur. He was remanded in custody.

Superintendent of Police S. Jayakumar said the accused had several cases pending against him in various stations in Villupuram district. The police conducted raids elsewhere in the district on the weekend and detained 45 persons for smuggling liquor.

Mr. Jayakumar said that nine bootleggers in the district had been detained under the Goondas Act for their involvement in smuggling liquor. The police would recommend to the Collector to invoke Goondas Act against Kumar.