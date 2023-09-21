6 lakh farmers will get crop insurance claims in their bank accounts, announces Chief Minister M.K. Stalin

September 21, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

An estimated six lakh eligible farmers, who suffered crop losses due to various natural disasters in Tamil Nadu during 2022-23, are set to get insurance claims in their respective bank accounts.

A total sum of ₹560 crore is to be paid to these farmers in line with the guidelines for the crop insurance scheme, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced on Thursday.

An official release said the crop insurance claims would be in addition to the input subsidy relief assistance extended to about 1.87 lakh farmers in six districts, which were declared as having witnessed agriculture drought of moderate nature, from the State Disaster Relief Fund.

The Crop Insurance Scheme was implemented in 14 clusters, comprising 37 districts, by the selected insurance companies during 2022-23. About 24.45 lakh acre of samba crop was insured by 11.20 lakh farmers under the scheme.

A total sum of ₹2,319 crore was paid to insurance companies, including a premium subsidy from the Tamil Nadu government to the tune of ₹1,375 crore, a premium subsidy of ₹824 crore from the Union government, and ₹120 crore as the farmers’ share.

Though production during the samba season of 2022-23 touched 46 lakh million tonne, there was crop loss due to the failure of the northeast monsoon, it said.

